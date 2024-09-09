18-Year-Old Woman Hurt In Scooter Crash Near Little Falls

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the scooter they were driving was hit by a Jeep on Sunday near Little Falls. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call around 8:22 in the evening of a vehicle and scooter crash at the intersection of Haven Road and Riverwood Drive just north of Little Falls.

Authorities say 18-year-old Hailey Farnick of Little Falls was riding a scooter north on Haven Road on the southbound shoulder. Meanwhile, 46-year-old Christopher Plakut of Little Falls was driving a Jeep south on Haven Road and slowing down to turn right onto Riverwood Drive when he hit Farnick as he entered the turn lane.

Farnick was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries. The Sheriff's Office says Farnick was not wearing a helmet or any reflective clothing.

