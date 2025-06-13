ZZ Top Delivers Classic Hits At The Ledge [Gallery]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You didn't have to be a "Sharp Dressed Man" to enjoy the music at the Ledge Amphitheater on Thursday night. ZZ Top and the Wallflowers were in town to bring some Texas blues/rock with a Minnesota connection to Waite Park.
How Many Times has Weather Affected a Show at The Ledge?
The weather was looming, but the show went on. However, it was only a light rain for most of the concert, and not a downpour. The Ledge says it is only the second time in its history that weather has affected a show, the other time being the Emerson, Lake and Palmer and YES concert last year.
The Wallflowers are fronted by Jacob Dylan, son of Bob Dylan, and they kicked off the show at 7:30 p.m. and played for about 45 minutes. After a 30-minute intermission, it was time for ZZ Top.
How Did the Band Sound/Perform?
The over-55-year-old rock veterans came out hot with their classic "Got Me Under Pressure." People were up on their feet instantly and stayed standing for the entire show. ZZ Top didn't disappoint with their sound or showmanship. The band brought their classic guitar swagger and more. When they channeled the '80s with "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs," it was like watching one of their music videos on MTV.
The only letdown was that ZZ Top only played for about an hour and fifteen minutes. The fans were chanting for more at the end. Another great show for the Ledge in 2025. Friday will see Chicago come to town with the Barenaked Ladies and Fastball on Sunday. Check out photos from the concert below.
ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge
