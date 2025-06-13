WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You didn't have to be a "Sharp Dressed Man" to enjoy the music at the Ledge Amphitheater on Thursday night. ZZ Top and the Wallflowers were in town to bring some Texas blues/rock with a Minnesota connection to Waite Park.

Get our free mobile app

How Many Times has Weather Affected a Show at The Ledge?

The weather was looming, but the show went on. However, it was only a light rain for most of the concert, and not a downpour. The Ledge says it is only the second time in its history that weather has affected a show, the other time being the Emerson, Lake and Palmer and YES concert last year.

The Wallflowers, PHOTO courtesy of Sara Metcalfe. The Wallflowers, PHOTO courtesy of Sara Metcalfe. loading...

The Wallflowers are fronted by Jacob Dylan, son of Bob Dylan, and they kicked off the show at 7:30 p.m. and played for about 45 minutes. After a 30-minute intermission, it was time for ZZ Top.

ZZ Top, PHOTO Courtesy of The Ledge Amphitheater. ZZ Top, PHOTO Courtesy of The Ledge Amphitheater. loading...

How Did the Band Sound/Perform?

The over-55-year-old rock veterans came out hot with their classic "Got Me Under Pressure." People were up on their feet instantly and stayed standing for the entire show. ZZ Top didn't disappoint with their sound or showmanship. The band brought their classic guitar swagger and more. When they channeled the '80s with "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs," it was like watching one of their music videos on MTV.

The only letdown was that ZZ Top only played for about an hour and fifteen minutes. The fans were chanting for more at the end. Another great show for the Ledge in 2025. Friday will see Chicago come to town with the Barenaked Ladies and Fastball on Sunday. Check out photos from the concert below.

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge. Alison Krauss and Union Station braved the cool and windy weather at the Ledge Amphitheater for the second show in 2025 and kicking off a big week of concerts in Waite Park. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.