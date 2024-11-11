Zombies To Descend On Target Center Next Year
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two worlds will collide next year at a new concert experience. Disney's Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour will invade Target Center on August 4th. The show is being billed as a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience.
Get our free mobile app
Joshua Colley from "Descendants: The Rise of Red" and MeKonnen Knife from "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" will highlight the cast which also features Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Renee, and more.
The arena show will showcase music from the "Descendants" and "Zombies" movie franchises which will have families singing and dancing along. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker