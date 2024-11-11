Zombies To Descend On Target Center Next Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two worlds will collide next year at a new concert experience. Disney's Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour will invade Target Center on August 4th. The show is being billed as a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience.

Joshua Colley from "Descendants: The Rise of Red" and MeKonnen Knife from "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" will highlight the cast which also features Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Renee, and more.

The arena show will showcase music from the "Descendants" and "Zombies" movie franchises which will have families singing and dancing along. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

