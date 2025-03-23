You Will Be Burning Up To See This Group At Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- One of the biggest boy bands of the 2000s will strut into Minnesota this fall. The Jonas Brothers are bringing their "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour to Xcel Energy Center on October 10th.

The trio made the tour announcement on Sunday to kick off their JonasCon celebration. JonasCon is a one-day fan-created event celebrating the group's 20th anniversary with live performances, question and answer panels, special guest appearances, and more held at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jonas Brothers also dropped their new single, "Love Me To Heaven" last week and will make their Christmas movie debut with a new holiday film later this year. They will be joined on the tour by Marshmello. Tickets for the "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

