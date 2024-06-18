Yoga, Dance Party Part of Downtown St. Cloud Midnight Market

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You are encouraged to stay up late this Friday night.

The Midnight Market Summer Solstice is in downtown St. Cloud from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says there will be hourly sessions at Bella Vita Salt Caves, moonlight yoga at 10:00 p.m. at The Studio, a DJ dance party at 11:00 p.m. at The Pickled Loon, a late night planting party outside the Green Thumb etc., Last Word Tattoo will have a variety of small tattoos for $50 each, along with a variety of shopping and artist vendors throughout the downtown.

