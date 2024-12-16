Yacht Rock Stars Sailing Into Prior Lake Next Year

Yacht Rock Stars Sailing Into Prior Lake Next Year

Brendon Thorne, Getty Images

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A popular yacht rock duo is returning to Minnesota this Spring. Air Supply will return to Mystic Lake Casino on April 4th for their 50th Anniversary Celebration.

AM 1240 WJON
Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have been beloved by millions for five decades and will release their 18th studio album titled "A Matter of Time" next year. At their height, Air Supply had five consecutive top-five singles with "Lost In Love," "All Out of Love," "Every Woman in the World," "The One That You Love," and "Here I Am."

Ryan Pierse, Getty Images
The duo has sold over 20 million copies of their first three LPs alone. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Air Supply, Graham Russell, Mystic Lake Casino, Mystic Lake Show Room, Russell Hitchcock
Music, Music News, St. Cloud News

