Xcel Energy Center Will Peel It Back With HOF Band This Summer
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A two-time Grammy Award-winning alternative rock band is coming to Minnesota this summer. Nine Inch Nails is hitting the road for the first time since 2022 with the "Peel It Back" tour and will hit Xcel Energy Center on August 17th.
Nine Inch Nails is fronted by singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Trent Reznor and frequent collaborator Atticus Ross and debuted in 1989 with their album Pretty Hate Machine.
The group has been nominated 10 times for Grammy Awards winning Best Metal Performance for "Wish" in 1993 and in 1996 for "Happiness in Slavery." They were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 29th at Noon.
