Winter Weather Advisory in Southwestern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An expected wintry mix has the National Weather Service issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for part of Minnesota, so make sure you plan ahead if you have holiday travel plans this weekend.

The southwestern corner of the state will be under the Winter Weather Advisory from 5:00 p.m. Friday until 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

A mix of precipitation is expected late Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Light ice accumulations are anticipated, with moderate to high probability (40-90%) for a glaze of ice along and southeast of a line from Yankton to Sioux Falls to Marshall. Low to moderate (less than 45%) chances of 0.1 inches of ice in northwestern Iowa.

There is still some uncertainty, so precipitation type, timing, and amounts may still change!

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says in the Central part of the state, this won't be a major round of accumulation, but we anticipate that there will be enough frozen precipitation to create slick travel conditions.

High temperatures climb above freezing this weekend.

