Winter Storm Watch in Minnesota Friday, Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A third round of snow this week will be moving through Minnesota late Friday and during the day on Saturday.

This is expected to be the biggest snowmaker of the three systems, and possibly the biggest snow event we've had so far this season. However, with the little snow we've had this winter that isn't saying a whole lot.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches are possible.

There is still time for the track to change slightly.

Snow totals from Monday morning's snow event in Minnesota.

Snow totals from Wednesday evening's snow event in Minnesota.

