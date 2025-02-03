Snow Totals in Central Minnesota from Early Morning Snowfall
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Residents in central Minnesota woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Monday morning.
Some of the snow totals reported so far include:
Brandon - 4.6"
Long Prairie - 4.6"
New York Mills - 4.0"
Browns Valley - 4.0"
Little Falls - 4.0"
Farwell - 3.0"
Melrose - 2.9"
St. Augusta - 2.2"
Rice - 2.0"
Mora - 2.0"
St. Cloud - 1.9"
Albany - 1.7"
Before Monday's snowfall, St. Cloud had a total of 14.5 inches of snow for the season, which was 12 inches below normal.
The National Weather Service says we'll have additional light snow chances throughout the work week.
