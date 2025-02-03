Snow Totals in Central Minnesota from Early Morning Snowfall

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Residents in central Minnesota woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Monday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the snow totals reported so far include:

Brandon - 4.6"

Long Prairie - 4.6"

New York Mills - 4.0"

Browns Valley - 4.0"

Little Falls - 4.0"

Farwell - 3.0"

Melrose - 2.9"

St. Augusta - 2.2"

Rice - 2.0"

Mora - 2.0"

St. Cloud - 1.9"

Albany - 1.7"

Before Monday's snowfall, St. Cloud had a total of 14.5 inches of snow for the season, which was 12 inches below normal.

The National Weather Service says we'll have additional light snow chances throughout the work week.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES