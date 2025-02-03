Snow Totals in Central Minnesota from Early Morning Snowfall

Snow Totals in Central Minnesota from Early Morning Snowfall

kostiantyn-li--unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Residents in central Minnesota woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Monday morning.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Some of the snow totals reported so far include:
Brandon - 4.6"
Long Prairie - 4.6"
New York Mills - 4.0"
Browns Valley - 4.0"
Little Falls - 4.0"
Farwell - 3.0"
Melrose - 2.9"
St. Augusta - 2.2"
Rice - 2.0"
Mora - 2.0"
St. Cloud - 1.9"
Albany - 1.7"

Before Monday's snowfall, St. Cloud had a total of 14.5 inches of snow for the season, which was 12 inches below normal.

The National Weather Service says we'll have additional light snow chances throughout the work week.

Climate Prediction Center
loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back

Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON