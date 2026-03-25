Mandy Pearson Takes The Reins at St. Thomas Basketball
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A former area basketball star has been named the new head coach at a Twin Cities college. The University of St. Thomas has named Mandy Pearson as its new women's head basketball coach. Pearson was a 6-year letter winner and a 2001 graduate of Eden Valley-Watkins High School.
She then had an outstanding college playing career at Concordia College. Pearson takes over at St. Thomas after being the head coach at the University of Minnesota Duluth for the past 11 seasons, where she led the Bulldogs to four NSIC Tournament Championships.
Pearson helped UMD earn three consecutive NSIC North Division Championships.
She also spent 9 years as the head coach at St. Mary's University (Minnesota), where she earned back-to-back MIAC Coach of the Year Honors. Pearson replaces longtime Tommies head coach Ruth Sinn.
Pearson led St. Mary's to a program record single-season 24 wins.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness
Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman
2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud