Ex-St. Thomas Student Sentenced to 1 Year For Bomb Threats

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A former University of St. Thomas student accused of calling in phony bomb threats targeting buildings where he was supposed to be attending class has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Authorities say 22-year-old Ray Persaud, of Blaine, called in bomb threats on three separate occasions in 2019 because he had failed to complete his homework and was not prepared for class.

The hoaxes resulted in the evacuation of buildings and in one case the shutdown of the entire St. Paul campus.

Persaud was also ordered Tuesday to serve two years of supervised release.