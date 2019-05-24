St. Cloud City Hall Threats Suspect Found Mentally Ill

ST. CLOUD -- The man charged with making threats against St. Cloud City Hall last spring has been acquitted of the charges because of mental illness.

Twenty-six-year-old Abdalle Ahmed Ege was charged with two felony counts of making terroristic threats after making threatening comments, including ones about a bomb, some specifically referencing city hall in April 2018.

Police searched city hall, finding a bag belonging to the suspect outside the building. A police dog was brought in, and no explosives were found. Ege was arrested nearby at St. Cloud State University.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says a mental competency exam determined Ege committed the crimes under a defect of mental illness where he did not understand the nature of what he was doing or that it was wrong. The court found Ege committed the acts but found he was not guilty due to mental illness.

The county attorney's office says the judge ordered Ege's civil commitment to continue.