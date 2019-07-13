Sheriff’s Office Investigating Bomb Threat Made to Admin Building

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is looking into a bomb threat that was made to a county office on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says they received a call shortly before 4:30 p.m. about a possible bomb in a bathroom on the third floor of the Stearns County Administration Building located at 705 Courthouse Square.

Authorities evacuated the building and searched it with the help of an explosive detection dog from the St. Cloud Police Department, but found nothing.

The caller has been identified as 51-year-old Jerry Essary of Sauk Centre. He was arrested for felony threats of violence, transported to the Stearns County Jail, and later released.

The incident is still under investigation.

