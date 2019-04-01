Kimball High School Evacuated After Bomb Threat Discovered

KIMBALL -- Students at Kimball High School had to be evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat was written on a classroom whiteboard.

Kimbal Schools Superintendent Erik Widvey says a teacher noticed a message on the board around 7:55 a.m. that read "The bomb is in the building." The teacher notified the principal who then notified Widvey.

Widvey says they immediately called the Stearns County Sheriff's Office and Kimball Fire and Rescue and immediately began evacuating students to a safe location off school grounds.

Sheriff's deputies performed a search of the high school and called in St. Cloud Police to have their police dog search the building. Nothing was found and students were returned to the classroom around 10:15 a.m.

Widvey says the student who wrote the message was identified and interviewed by police. He said the student told authorities there was no intent to harm anyone and that it was not related to an April Fool's joke.

Widvey would not share how old or what grade level the student is in, and would only say that the district will follow the discipline protocol outlined in their policy handbook.