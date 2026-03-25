The Sartell boys basketball team fell 72-62 to Richfield in a Class AAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Richfield jumped out to an early 13-0 lead and held a 22-11 lead early, but the Sabres got back-to-back three pointers from senior Maddox Lewis to cut the lead to five points.

However, Richfield answered with a 9-0 run to run their lead to 14 points at 31-17 and eventually held a 41-24 advantage at the half.

The Sabres were not done, however, and rattled off eight straight points early in the second half to make the score 46-40, but the Spartans again had an answer with seven straight to re-establish a 13 point lead.

Maddox Lewis led the Sabres with 19 points on 7-14 shooting (5-11 from three point range) while pulling down five rebounds, Karson Lewis added 15 points and Isaac Bergstrom scored ten points with six rebounds and six assists.

Rebounds heavily favored Richfield, with the Spartans holding a 36-25 edge including a 12-2 advantage in offensive rebounds. The Spartans scored 15 second-chance points to the Sabres' two.

Sartell will play against Grand Rapids on Thursday in the consolation bracket. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. and the game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

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Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

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Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

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