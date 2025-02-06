Minnesota’s Snow Totals from Wednesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The second of three snow systems moved through Minnesota on Wednesday evening.

Snow totals from Wednesday night around Minnesota:

Grand Marais - 7.5"

Cook - 5.2"

Cold Spring - 4.0"

Bemidji - 4.0"

Fertile - 4.0"

Parkers Prairie - 4.0"

Ashby - 3.8"

Hackensack - 3.7"

Richmond - 3.5"

Two Harbors - 3.0"

Sauk Rapids - 3.0"

Pillager - 2.9"

St. Cloud - 2.6"

Eden Valley - 2.5"

Duluth - 2.3"

Moorhead - 2.3"

Monticello - 2.0"

Osakis - 2.0"

(We'll be adding more snow totals as the reports come in on Thursday morning.)

Prior to Wednesday night's snowfall, St. Cloud had recorded 3.1 inches of snow so far in February. We were 1.7 inches above normal for the month so far.

For the season, St. Cloud had 16.8 inches of snow before Wednesday night's snow. That was 10.6 inches of snow.

Besides adding Wednesday night's snow to those totals, The National Weather Service is also forecasting possibly our most significant snowfall of the season coming into Central Minnesota late Friday night and during the day on Saturday.

