Wind Advisory Thursday, Winter Storm Watch This Weekend in MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We'll have to deal with some windy conditions as we clean up from the snow that fell in parts of Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory. It will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches are possible.

This is one of the best signals we've had all winter for a wide swath of accumulating snow. There is still time for the track to change slightly, but snow is likely from Friday to Saturday.

Before Wednesday night's snow, St. Cloud officially had 16.8 inches of snow so far this season. We're 10.6 inches below normal.

