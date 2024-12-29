Walz & Flanagan Remember Former Senate Majority Leader Dziedzic

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are remembering former Minnesota Senate Majority leader Kari Dziedzic after her passing on Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Dziedzic passed away at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Governor Walz says Dziedzic was a one-of-a-kind leader, ally, and friend and she spent her time finding ways to bring people together and serving Minnesota. Lieutenant Governor Flanagan says she was a courageous, hard working, and selfless public servant and a proud daughter of Northeast Minneapolis.

Dziedzic was elected in a special election in January 2012. She was reelected in November 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2022. She served as the Minnesota House Majority Leader from 2022 to February of this year when she stepped down due to the return of her cancer.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 Phobias That Make Living in Minnesota Challenging

10 Things You'll See at Every Small Town Summer Festival in Minnesota