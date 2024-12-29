Walz & Flanagan Remember Former Senate Majority Leader Dziedzic
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are remembering former Minnesota Senate Majority leader Kari Dziedzic after her passing on Friday.
Dziedzic passed away at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Governor Walz says Dziedzic was a one-of-a-kind leader, ally, and friend and she spent her time finding ways to bring people together and serving Minnesota. Lieutenant Governor Flanagan says she was a courageous, hard working, and selfless public servant and a proud daughter of Northeast Minneapolis.
Dziedzic was elected in a special election in January 2012. She was reelected in November 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2022. She served as the Minnesota House Majority Leader from 2022 to February of this year when she stepped down due to the return of her cancer.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
10 Phobias That Make Living in Minnesota Challenging
10 Things You'll See at Every Small Town Summer Festival in Minnesota