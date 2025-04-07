Waite Park City Council To Vote On Splash Pad Upgrade
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park will potentially be making an upgrade to the city's splash pad. At Monday night's city council meeting the council will vote on approving the purchase of a UV Light system for the splash pad's disinfection system.
The UV system will solve the ongoing combined chlorine problem the county inspector has brought up during inspections. It will also work as a backup disinfection method to safeguard against waterborne illnesses that chlorine may not remove. Additionally, the city would purchase a new chemical feeder system for the pad as the current one is at the end of its lifespan and requires replacement.
The total cost for the UV Light system and chemical feeder is $23,000 and the money would come from the Parkland Fund which has a large enough balance to cover the purchase.
