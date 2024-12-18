Utility Worker Dies After Falling From Boom Truck Bucket

ORROCK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A utility worker has died after falling at a job site near Big Lake.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says at about 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday 59-year-old Thomas Stewart of Dayton was working in a boom truck bucket in the ditch on the north side of 241st Avenue Northwest, just west of 185 Street. Authorities say Thomas fell while getting out of the bucket, which was 6 to 8 feet in the air.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies, the Big Lake Fire Department, and emergency technicians attempted life-saving measures at the scene. Thomas was taken to the St. Cloud hospital where he was pronounced dead late Tuesday night.

