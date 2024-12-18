Utility Worker Dies After Falling From Boom Truck Bucket
ORROCK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A utility worker has died after falling at a job site near Big Lake.
Get our free mobile app
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says at about 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday 59-year-old Thomas Stewart of Dayton was working in a boom truck bucket in the ditch on the north side of 241st Avenue Northwest, just west of 185 Street. Authorities say Thomas fell while getting out of the bucket, which was 6 to 8 feet in the air.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies, the Big Lake Fire Department, and emergency technicians attempted life-saving measures at the scene. Thomas was taken to the St. Cloud hospital where he was pronounced dead late Tuesday night.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG