UPDATE: Victim In Deadly Thursday Stabbing Has Been Identified
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The victim in a deadly stabbing incident last Thursday has been identified. The St. Cloud Police Department says the man has been ID as 36-year-old Shane Brunner of St. Cloud.
Authorities say charges are expected to be filed against the suspect, 25-year-old Marquis Fisher. Officers were called to the 600 block of 12th Avenue North at around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday for a fight in progress. Once on scene, officers found Brunner with a stab wound to his back. Life-saving measures were performed until he could be taken to the St. Cloud Hospital. Brunner died at the hospital the next day.
Police say Fisher had fled the scene on foot before they arrived and a knife was recovered at the scene. Fisher was found and arrested without incident just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday. He is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending charges, and the St. Cloud Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.
