Update: Names Released in Fatal Sauk Rapids Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- One woman was killed and another seriously hurt in a crash in Benton County.
In an update to a story we first told you about Monday, the Minnesota State Patrol has released more information about the deadly crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids.
It happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 23 and 25th Avenue Northeast.
Sixty-seven-year-old Lynette Walentiny of Sauk Rapids died in the crash. Her passenger 73-year-old Darlene Steinhofer of Sauk Rapids was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle 46-year-old Stanley Paulson of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
