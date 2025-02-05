UPDATE: Arrests Made In Northeast St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two arrests have been made in the early Sunday morning shooting in Northeast St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department says they have arrested 19-year-old Olivia Williams of St. Cloud, and 19-year-old Quinton McNeal also from St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

On Sunday, February 2nd at about 3:00 a.m. police were called to the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast for a report of gunshots being fired inside the building. Officers arrived to find 17-year-old Layson Davis of St. Cloud lying in the stairwell with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old man from St. Joseph in a first-floor apartment with gunshot wounds. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and the 19-year-old man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt,WJON Paul Habstritt,WJON loading...

Authorities say Davis and the other male knew each other before the incident. Both Williams and McNeal are being held in Benton County Jail pending charges, and the case remains active. St. Cloud Police say additional arrests are expected.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl Apps or food we enjoy in Minnesota when watching football and more specifically during the Super Bowl Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On