UPDATE: Arrests Made In Northeast St. Cloud Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two arrests have been made in the early Sunday morning shooting in Northeast St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department says they have arrested 19-year-old Olivia Williams of St. Cloud, and 19-year-old Quinton McNeal also from St. Cloud.
On Sunday, February 2nd at about 3:00 a.m. police were called to the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast for a report of gunshots being fired inside the building. Officers arrived to find 17-year-old Layson Davis of St. Cloud lying in the stairwell with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old man from St. Joseph in a first-floor apartment with gunshot wounds. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and the 19-year-old man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Authorities say Davis and the other male knew each other before the incident. Both Williams and McNeal are being held in Benton County Jail pending charges, and the case remains active. St. Cloud Police say additional arrests are expected.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee
Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On