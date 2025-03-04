UPDATE: 2nd Suspect Arrested For SCSU Assault

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) --

UPDATE: A suspect in the sexual assault case against a St. Cloud State University (SCSU) student has turned himself in to authorities. The St. Cloud Police Department says Sujan Tamang has turned himself into the New York City Police Department and is being held pending extradition back to Stearns County.

Last Friday, the other suspect Dipak Phayal was taken into custody by the Fremont Police Department Street Crimes Unit. Phayal is being held in California pending extradition as well.

Original Story (by Lee Voss):

Authorities have filed criminal sexual assault charges against two men who are accused of assaulting a St. Cloud State University student last fall.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the woman was going back to her dorm in the early morning hours of November 1st when two men pushed her into her room.

The victim said one of the men restrained her from behind while the other man kissed her and groped her. The charges allege the man who was restraining the victim, 19-year-old Sujan Tamang then left the room.

The other man, 20-year-old Dipak Phayal, allegedly forced the woman onto the bed and raped her.

The woman said Tamang reentered the room and the two left.

Court records show the victim did not have her phone and was unable to call for help. She later contacted a Public Safety Officer with the school who then called the police.

Authorities reviewed the surveillance footage in the dorm's lobby and a Public Safety Officer identified two of the men in the group as the defendants.

The charges don't list an address for the men and it's believed they have left the state.

