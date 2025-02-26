Two Men Charged With Sexually Assaulting SCSU Student
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have filed criminal sexual assault charges against two men who are accused of assaulting a St. Cloud State University student last fall.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the woman was going back to her dorm in the early morning hours of November 1st when two men pushed her into her room.
The victim said one of the men restrained her from behind while the other man kissed her and groped her. The charges allege the man who was restraining the victim, 19-year-old Sujan Tamang then left the room.
The other man, 20-year-old Dipak Phayal, allegedly forced the woman onto the bed and raped her.
The woman said Tamang reentered the room and the two left.
Court records show the victim did not have her phone and was unable to call for help. She later contacted a Public Safety Officer with the school who then called the police.
Authorities reviewed the surveillance footage in the dorm's lobby and a Public Safety Officer identified two of the men in the group as the defendants.
The charges don't list an address for the men and it's believed they have left the state.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for their arrest.
