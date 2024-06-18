Time Ticking for 22 Employee Contracts at Sartell-St. Stephen

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The future employment of 22 employees in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district remains up in the air just days before their contracts are set to expire.

The 22 employees are not part of a union but typically have their contracts all renewed at one time.

A lengthy discussion was held during Monday night's regular school board meeting, however, a vote to pass the contracts failed on a 3-3 vote.

Interim Superintendent Tom Lee says a special board meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 25th for the discussion and possible action on individual contracts. The meeting will be at the high school and will be open to the public.

If the contracts are not approved before July 1st those employees will not have a job with the district.

Lee says he's

"hopeful to find a pathway forward so the district doesn't have to shut down."

He says the district didn't need to get to this point and that some school board members voiced concern about one employee of the 22.

Some of the employees impacted include the HR Director, Business Director, Accounts Payable, and Director of Technology, among others.

The school board has been at a 3 to 3 stalemate on the approval of the contracts for months with half the board wanting to approve the contracts one-by-one and the other half wanting to approve them as a group.

