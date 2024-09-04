Two Vehicles Collide on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids.
A car driven by 32-year-old Ashley Willenbring of Foley was going west on the highway when she attempted to turn and collided with a pickup that was going east on the highway.
Willenbring was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The pickup driver 15-year-old Gus Zimmerman of St. Cloud was not hurt. His passenger 14-year-old Grace Zimmerman of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
