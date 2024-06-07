Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision in Kandiyohi County
SPICER (WJON News) -- Two people were killed in a crash in Kandiyohi County.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in Green Lake Township south of Spicer.
A 2006 Chevy Silverado being driven by a 17-year-old boy from Kandiyohi was going south on County Road 8. Meanwhile, a 2024 Ford Escape was going east on County Road 26, which failed to stop at the stop sign.
Both of the people in the Escape died in the crash. They've been identified as 33-year-old Ashley Olson of Willmar and 33-year-old Joshua Velez of Pennock.
The driver of the pickup was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Cha Cha for Charity: Jim Maurice Dancing for Quiet Oaks
- World's Largest Rubber Duck Swiming Into Princeton
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Salem Lutheran Moves Forward With COP House Negotiations
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.