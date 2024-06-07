Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision in Kandiyohi County

SPICER (WJON News) -- Two people were killed in a crash in Kandiyohi County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in Green Lake Township south of Spicer.

A 2006 Chevy Silverado being driven by a 17-year-old boy from Kandiyohi was going south on County Road 8. Meanwhile, a 2024 Ford Escape was going east on County Road 26, which failed to stop at the stop sign.

Both of the people in the Escape died in the crash. They've been identified as 33-year-old Ashley Olson of Willmar and 33-year-old Joshua Velez of Pennock.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

