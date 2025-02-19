Two People Hurt In Wednesday Morning Crash Near Hancock

MOORE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt after a crash near Hancock Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m.

According to the state patrol, a semi-truck driven by 40-year-old Ronald Trueblood of Truman was going south on Highway 9, and a pickup truck driven by Gary Greiner of Hancock was going east on 285th Street when they collided.

Greiner was taken to Stevens Community Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Trueblood was hurt in the crash but did not need to go to the hospital. Hancock is 14 miles southeast of Morris.

