Two Bands And One Epic Tour Set To Invade Minnesota Next Year

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two powerhouse hard rock bands are coming to Minnesota as part of one tour. Breaking Benjamin and Staind are bringing their co-headlining "Awaken The Fallen" Tour to Target Center on May 28th.

Paul Hawthorne, Getty Images
Paul Hawthorne, Getty Images
Breaking Benjamin burst onto the music scene in 2002 and amassed a string of mainstream rock hits with ten #1 songs. The group's most recent album "Aurora" gave Breaking Benjamin their tenth #1 song with "Far Away" featuring Scooter Ward.

Amanda Edwards, Getty Images
Mark Mainz, Getty Images
Staind was formed in 1995 in Springfield, Massachusetts, and has released eight studio albums with twelve top 10 songs. Last year Staind released "Confessions of the Fallen" their first album in twelve years. The LP debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Album chart and had two #1 singles. Tickets for the "Awaken The Fallen" Tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster.

Paul Hawthorne, Getty Images
Mark Mainz, Getty Images
