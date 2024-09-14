ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) is holding a sale to help alleviate crowded kennels. The "Fall In Love" sale takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

All dogs 6 months and older will have their adoption fees reduced by 50% if they go home on the same day. Plus, people looking for a cat can take advantage of the "Name Your Own Price" promotion for all felines 1 year and older and 50% off cats younger than 1 year.

While TCHS does not have time limits on animals they say they need to clear more kennel space in anticipation of helping rehome more puppies. TCHS is celebrating its 50th year in 2024 as an independent non-profit animal shelter serving pets and people.

