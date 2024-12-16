Three People Suffer Minor Injuries In Crash with Semi

Photo: WJON

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a crash involving a semi and a passenger car.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the incident happened at the intersection of Highway 23 and Interstate 94 in Stearns County on Friday at about 6:30 p.m.

A Freightliner semi was southbound on Highway 23 and attempted to make a left turn to enter the on-ramp to eastbound I-94.  As the semi was crossing the northbound Highway 23 lanes a Toyota was going north and the vehicles collided.

The driver and his two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but were not taken to the hospital.

The semi driver, 37-year-old Nancy Hernandez of Providence, Rhode Island, was not hurt, but was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

