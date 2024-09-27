The WJON Current Events Quiz for Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Have you been paying attention this week? Test your knowledge of Central Minnesota happenings with this week's edition of "The WJON Current Events Quiz."

(Answers listed at the end of the quiz.)

1. What Minnesota city won "Best in Glass" honors for best tasting water at a state conference of the American Water Works Association last week, and now advances to national competition?

2. Today -- September 27th -- marks the 130th anniversary of a German immigrant opening a brewery in St. Paul that made what beer in his name?

3. Another loss in the St. Cloud hospitality industry this week. Downtown restaurant and gaming lounge B. Social joins Whit's Craft Tap Wall and Oblivion Coffee Bar in closing in recent weeks. B. Social was a concept restaurant from what Stillwater-based restaurant chain?

4. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping to attract new hunters this weekend as what hunting season opens across the state?

5. What fast food chain is expected to break ground in Cold Spring and hopes to be serving customers next spring?

6. Sartell City Hall has a new helper to keep up the lawn -- a robot lawn mower with what name?

7. What really loud hip hop group wowed crowds and closed out the season at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park last week?

8. Even as former Vikings quarterback Bret Favre told the House Ways and Means Committee this week he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, what other former Vikings' QB announced he has dementia?

9. St. Louis Park and Golden Valley are joining forces to market themselves with what word that's meant to identify their location in the Twin Cities and to allow that area to stand out?

10. What Marshall, Minnesota-based frozen food home delivery company -- that used to be called Schwan's -- announced plans this week to permanently close in November?

THE ANSWERS:

1. Bloomington

2. Hamm's

3. Brick and Bourbon

4. Wild turkey

5. McDonald's

6. Kress

7. Cypress Hill

8. Tommy Kramer

9. Westopolis

10. Yelloh