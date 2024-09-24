B. Social By Brick and Bourbon Closed in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another business in downtown St. Cloud has closed its doors.
B. Social by Brick and Bourbon on Fifth Avenue has a sign in its window Tuesday that says, "B. Social is Closed. We want to thank you for your patronage and continued support with us over the past 5 years. It is with a heavy heart that we have closed this location. All gift cards and gaming cards can still be redeemed at our other Brick & Bourbon locations."
The B. Social Facebook page and website specifically for St. Cloud have already been taken down.
The website for the Brick and Bourbon brand only lists their locations in Stillwater, Maple Grove, and Eden Prairie.
Brick and Bourbon rebranded as B. Social and reopened in November of 2023 after a renovation that took several months.
The Stillwater based restaurant announced they were coming to St. Cloud in April of 2018
Other businesses that have closed in recent months in downtown St. Cloud include Oblivion Coffee Bar and Whit's Craft Tap Wall.
