Cypress Hill Closes Out Music At The Ledge [PHOTO GALLERY]

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The summer of great music at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park came to end Wednesday night. Cypress Hill closed out the season with their "We Legalized It" tour.

The show started at 7:00 p.m. with opening acts Yelawolf and Souls of Mischief. DJ Muggs came out at 8:50 to get the crowed energized for Cypress Hill. When the full hip hop group took the stage the fans were amped up and ready.

They opened up with three of their hit songs including Dr. Greenthumb. At one point after the first few songs singer B-Real told the crowd to expect lot of energy both ways between the band and them, and thanked those seeing them for the first time. Cypress Hill was a late addition to The Ledge lineup with the announcement of their tour not coming out until July 23rd. Check out the gallery of photos from the show below.