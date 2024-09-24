Minnesota Fall Turkey Hunting Season Begins This Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's fall turkey hunting season gets underway on Saturday and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping to attract new hunters to the sport.

The season runs through Sunday, October 27th and hunters may take one bird of either sex during the fall season.

Shotguns, bows, and crossbows are allowed. Shotguns must be 10-gauge or smaller with a shot size of four or smaller. Red dot scopes and range finders are legal but hunting dogs are not allowed. Also, baiting or the use of live turkey decoys is prohibited.

Licenses and tags are available in person at a license center, online, or by calling 888-665-4236.

Harvested birds need to be tagged with the date punched and attached to the turkey leg with a wire or a string. The tag must remain on the bird until registered and it must be registered within 24 hours. The feathers, head, and feet must remain on the bird until it's registered.

Hunters will need to provide the permit area where the turkey was taken.

For more information on permit areas, and ways to get a license or register your bird, check out the DNR's Wild Turkey Hunting webpage.

