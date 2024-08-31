Whit’s Craft In Downtown St. Cloud Decides To Close
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another downtown St. Cloud business has decided to close. Whit's Craft has announced that Saturday will be their last day of operation.
Owners Rob and Jean Hartley say downtown does not have enough traffic to sustain the business. They continued that they were excited about the revitalization of the downtown area when they opened in 2023 but it has just not developed and they are thankful to all of their employees and patrons.
Whit's Craft opened on October 13th, 2023, and featured 40 self-serve tap lines of beer, seltzers and ciders and is located in the historic A.G. Whitney building at 505 West St. Germain Street. Oblivion Coffee Bar and Mercantile in downtown St. Cloud closed on August 16th.
