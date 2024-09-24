Golden Arches Coming To Cold Spring In 2025

Golden Arches Coming To Cold Spring In 2025

Paul Habstritt, WJON

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A vacant lot on Highway 23 in Cold Spring could soon have a new business. McDonald's USA is expected to break ground at 200 3rd Street South, in the old Hardee's location, in the spring of next year.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
At Wednesday's city council meeting the council will vote on two items for the fast food  franchise. The first is a special use permit for a drive-through, which is required by ordinance. The second is a request to have the four lots they purchased to be consolidated.

Meeting documents show McDonald's says a survey shows the 4 lots they purchased have never been consolidated but Stearns County records show the parcels as being combined. The Planning Commission held a public hearing on the requests on September 18th and recommends approval of both items.

