How McDonald’s Changed The Fast Food Scene In St. Cloud

Drive-in restaurants reached the height of their popularity in the 1960s in the St. Cloud area. Local historian and lifelong St. Cloud area resident Jim Grabinski joined me on WJON. He says drive-ins were open 7 to 8 months out of the year and closed when the weather got too cold. Drive-ins served food fast and were largely burger or chicken places.

McDonald's Grand Opening (photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum)

Fast food restaurants replaced drive-ins in the United States in the 1970s. Grabinski recalls the first McDonald's opening on 21st Avenue and Division Street where Eddy's Drive-In once was. The Grand opening of that McDonald's was held in March of 1970. At the grand opening visitors could meet Ronald McDonald, children received free gifts, the Cathedral drum and band played and St. Cloud Mayor Ed Henry was in attendance. Grabinski says it was the 3rd McDonald's in Minnesota with that building design. A McDonald's is still in that location.

Burger King 1972 (photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum)

In 1972 Burger King opened at 3310 Division Street in St. Cloud which is the same location they are today. Grabinski recalls Burger Time, Hardees, Wendy's and Arby's opening in the St. Cloud area in the years to come.

Maid Rite (photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum)

Prior to McDonald's coming to town Maid Rite was a popular fast food restaurant in St. Cloud. Grabinksi says this restaurant was located in downtown St. Cloud at 1425 St. Germain Street. (Chamber of Commerce is there now) He recalls Maid Rite opening in that location in 1948 and stayed open until 1978. Grabinski indicates they had seating for 20 and were open late at night. In more recent years Maid Rite had smaller restaurant locations in the city. Grabinski indicates in the 1960s a customer could buy 5 Maid Rites for a dollar. Maid Rites are loose meat sandwiches.

