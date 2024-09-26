November 1st Proclaimed Minnesota Beer Day, Celebration Friday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Beer Day has been proclaimed for November 1st, but we're celebrating Friday.
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says they are having a presentation of the Governor's Proclamation at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Brewing. Resolutions were passed in both the Minnesota Senate and House as well.
They say the celebration is happening on Friday because the Governor's Office will be busy in early November.
Saint Paul Brewing produces beer in the historic brewing buildings of Hamm's one of the early brewing pioneers in Minnesota, which was once the fifth-largest brewery in the United States. September 27th marks the 130th anniversary of Theodore Hamm opening the brewery's doors to the public.
Leaders in the beer industry will gather to celebrate the rich brewing heritage of Minnesota and recognize the contributions of local brewers, wholesalers, and retailers to our state's economy and culture.
According to the Brewers Association, in 2023, there were 237 craft breweries in Minnesota. That’s 5.6 breweries per capita (for 21+ adults)!
And this has a huge economic impact on the state. With over 500,000 barrels of craft beer produced, they brought $1.9 million to the state economy.
Minnesota is in the top 20 producers of craft beer by nearly every craft beer statistic they track:
- 11th in terms of economic impact to the state
- 12th in barrels produced and 14th in gallons produced per capita
- 14th in the number of craft breweries per capita
- 15th in the number of craft breweries
