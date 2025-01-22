The Weekender Takes You Into The Boards For Fun

Steph Chambers, Getty Images

It is a Weekender of hard hitting fun for Hockey Day Minnesota and there is so much winter fun going on you are sure to find something weather indoors or outside (see what we did there). The Weekender is here to help you narrow it down with some family excursions.

Mario Tama, Getty Images
Pack a lunch of peanut butter sandwiches on Friday for National Peanut Butter Day (do you like butter on your PB, or maybe some bananas like Elvis?) and head out on a road trip or stay in town for some marshmallow treats.

It is a good weekend to get out and about with some warmer weather (finally), and there is a ton to do. The St. Paul Winter Carnival kicks off on Thursday with a wide array of things to do from ice fishing to a treasure hunt, ice castles to explore, and so much more.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Closer to home it is the Bold & Bright in downtown St. Cloud with curling demonstrations on Lake George, a winter market, llamas, llamas, llamas on West St. Germain Street, and marshmallow-themed goodies.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Getty Images
If you want to stay home and have some fun you can always go Michael Kelso from That 70s Show and mess with your family and friends on Saturday for National Opposite Day. Check out The Weekender's ideas and if you want your event included in The Weekender, email us here.

Keystone, Getty Images
  • Cindy Ord, Getty Images
    1

    Princess Meet & Greet

    St. Cloud

    If your kids are fans of the Frozen movies then they will want to head over to Crossroads Center on Saturday for the Princess Meet and Greet.  Kids can meet their favorite Princesses from the film and get a photo taken with them.  There will also be face painting and crafts. The event takes place in the mall outside of the entrance to Target.

    Saturday:  12:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Princesses there from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.)

  • Jack Taylor, Getty Images
    2

    Nerf Battle

    St. Cloud

    Take out your family frustrations at the St. Cloud YMCA with their Family Night Nerf Battle. Face off in their specially designed “Nerf Zone” trying to score hits on your family members. It is sure to be a night of fun and laughter. Nerf Blasters will be provided by the YMCA. People are free to bring their own Nerf Guns but the YMCA says they are not responsible for lost darts.  Free for people with a Y membership, otherwise $20 per family.

    Friday:  4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

  • PHOTO courtesy of U.S. Pond Hockey
    3

    Pond Hockey Championship

    Lake Nokomis

    Take advantage of the warmer temperatures and watch some fun outdoor hockey for FREE. Lake Nokomis is the site for the 20th Annual U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. The event draws in the talent of former collegiate stars, Olympians, NHLers, and hockey enthusiasts to play.  Parking is also free and there will be concessions on site.

    Wednesday – Sunday:  Use the link to see the full schedule.

  • Sean Gallup, Getty Images
    4

    Saintly City Cat Club Championship and Cat Show

    St. Paul

    Over 200 cats from across the country will converge in St. Paul to compete for the Best Cat. At the 48th Annual Saintly City Cat Club Championship. Over 20 breeds of felines will be judged in four classes: Kitten, Championship, Premiership and Household Pets, a King and Queen cat will be crowned.  The event takes place over two days at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children and seniors.

    Saturday:  9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    Sunday:  9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • PHOTO courtesy of World Snow Celebration.
    5

    World Snow Sculpting Championship

    Stillwater

    If you are willing to take a little bit of a longer drive, head on down to Lowell Park in Stillwater to see all kinds of amazing snow sculptures. The city is hosting the 4th Annual Snow Sculpting Championships. Teams from around the world will compete for prizes and the title of World Champion. The judged event includes social activities, and ceremonies and is fun for the whole family. The sculpting championship is part of the World Snow Celebration going on all week.

    Wednesday – Sunday:  Use link to see the full schedule.

