Teenager Hurt In Crash Near Clearwater
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt when the SUV they were in crashed with a semi-truck Saturday night. At about 9:15 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 94 near Clearwater.
Get our free mobile app
The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 19-year-old Malikai Degroat and a semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Devi Gershbain of Winnipeg, Canada were both going East on I-94 when they crashed.
A 16-year-old girl passenger in Degroat's vehicle was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Degroat and two other teenage passengers in his SUV were not hurt. Gershbain was not hurt in the crash as well.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.
Come Visit Milaca, Minnesota With Us
Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud