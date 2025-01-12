Teenager Hurt In Crash Near Clearwater

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt when the SUV they were in crashed with a semi-truck Saturday night. At about 9:15 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 94 near Clearwater.

The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 19-year-old Malikai Degroat and a semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Devi Gershbain of Winnipeg, Canada were both going East on I-94 when they crashed.

A 16-year-old girl passenger in Degroat's vehicle was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Degroat and two other teenage passengers in his SUV were not hurt. Gershbain was not hurt in the crash as well.

