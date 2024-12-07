Taylor Swift & Target Make Big Splash With New Book
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Taylor Swift and Target stores have made a big splash in books for the holiday season. "Taylor Swift/The Eras Book" which is available exclusively at Target has sold almost 1-million copies in its first week. The Eras Book and Swift's album "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" were launched at Target on Black Friday.
The 256 page book is the highest selling New Release print book of 2024 so far this year and the fastest selling new release book of the last four years. Target Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez says they knew the Eras Tour Book and Anthology would be a huge moment for Target shoppers and Taylor Swift Fans but seeing the record breaking response over the last week has been a thrill.
The "Taylor Swift/The Eras Tour Book" features over 500 pictures, including never before seen performance photos from every era as well as exclusive rehearsal pictures and behind the scenes photos of instruments, costumes, designer sketches, and set pieces used throughout the tour. The "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" album is available for the first time in a physical format and the vinyl version includes four marbled, translucent records, a 12 by 12 poster of Taylor, and four bonus songs. The Minnesota based retail giant is home to more than 10 exclusive versions of Taylor Swift albums.
