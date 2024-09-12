Taylor Swift shook the political landscape this week, endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket in the presidential race.

As of this writing, that Instagram post recieved over 10.4-million likes.

And last night, Swift took time at the MTV Video Music Awards to ask viewers to get registered to vote.

But how DO you register to vote in Minnesota?

Relax.

The horror stories of high barriers and deadlines you may have heard from other states just don't apply to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

In fact, Minnesota is one of the easiest places in America to get registered AND to vote.

WHO'S ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

There are just a few requirements.

You have to be a US citizen, 18 years old or older on election day, a Minnesota resident for 20 days, not currently jailed for a felony conviction, and your right to vote hasn't been revoked by a court.

There are always special circumstances and questions and the Minnesota Secretary of State has the answers.

REGISTER AT YOUR CONVENIENCE

You can register to vote online, with a paper form OR at the polls on Election Day. And they're all really easy.

REGISTER ONLINE

If you're registering online, you can fill out a few questions -- name, address, contact info, driver license number or Social Security number, and swear you're telling the truth. BAM! You've submitted your voter registration.

REGISTER BEFORE ELECTION DAY

You can also download a paper voter registration application -- and in eleven languages. Large print English and Braille applications are also available.

You have until 20 days before the General Election (November 5) to register on paper.

Get our free mobile app

REGISTER ON ELECTION DAY

You can also register AND vote on Election Day at your polling place. (And this may blow your mind.)

You need to bring one proof of residence with you to the polling place.

That could be a valid Minnesota driver's license, learner's permit or ID OR a receipt for any of these. Also, a tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature.

Don't have a current DL or Tribal ID? No worries.

You can use a photo ID with a document that has your current name and address.

For example, use your college ID and your current student fee statement.

APPROVED PHOTO IDS (NEED JUST ONE)

Driver's license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

(And these IDs can be expired.)

AND SHOW ONE OF THESE APPROVED DOCUMENTS

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for:

Phone, TV or internet

Solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water

Banking or credit card

Rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

(And you can show the document on an electronic device like your phone.)

REGISTER BY VOUCHING

If you don't have ID or documents, a registered voter from your precinct -- a neighbor -- can go with you to the poll and "vouch" for you. They'll sign an oath and you'll be able to vote.

LIVE ON CAMPUS?

If you live on campus, your college or university must send election officials a student housing list. The Secretary of State's website says "This list includes students who live on-campus and those that have provided their current address to the school and live in the city where campus is located. If you are on the list, show any form of photo ID listed" above in this story to complete your registration.

AND THAT'S IT!

That's all there is to it. Easy peasy.

But the trick is to plan your vote. Make sure you're registered to vote OR have the documents ready to go when you want to register and/or vote.

And in the words of CBS Newsman Bob Schieffer:

"Go vote now. It will make you feel big and strong."

And it's good "Karma."