Target Center All Aglow With Announcement Of New Tour

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A powerhouse hard rock, alternative metal band will illuminate Minnesota this summer. Shinedown will light up the stage with its "Dance Kid, Dance" tour at Target Center on July 28th.

Grant Halverson, Getty Images
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Shinedown has a record-breaking 21 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, and all of their albums have been certified platinum or gold. The group is also the #1 artist on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart with 19 #1s. Opening for Shinedown will be the Grammy Nominated band Bush who recently released a Greatest Hits LP spanning three decades.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
In addition to the tour, Shinedown announced two new songs, "Three Six Five," and "Dance Kid, Dance" to be released on streaming platforms on Friday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday as well.

Grant Halverson, Getty Images
Grant Halverson, Getty Images
Grant Halverson, Getty Images
