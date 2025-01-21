Target Center All Aglow With Announcement Of New Tour

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A powerhouse hard rock, alternative metal band will illuminate Minnesota this summer. Shinedown will light up the stage with its "Dance Kid, Dance" tour at Target Center on July 28th.

Shinedown has a record-breaking 21 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, and all of their albums have been certified platinum or gold. The group is also the #1 artist on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart with 19 #1s. Opening for Shinedown will be the Grammy Nominated band Bush who recently released a Greatest Hits LP spanning three decades.

In addition to the tour, Shinedown announced two new songs, "Three Six Five," and "Dance Kid, Dance" to be released on streaming platforms on Friday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday as well.

