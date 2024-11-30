Target Announces Cyber Monday Deals
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Target has announced its two-day Cyber Monday deals taking place on Sunday and Monday. The deals will cover a wide range of goods from 50% off tech and video games to 30% off holiday decor to 40% off select apparel.
Executive Vice President Cara Sylvester says Cyber Monday is the perfect time to shop and save on thousands of must-have items. Target will also unveil new weeklong holiday deals every Sunday until December 24th.
Back this year for Circle Members is the 10% off on Target Gift Cards on December 7th and 8th. Last month the retailers announced price reductions on over 2,000 items for the holiday season and beyond. Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com
