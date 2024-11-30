Target Announces Cyber Monday Deals

Target Announces Cyber Monday Deals

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Target has announced its two-day Cyber Monday deals taking place on Sunday and Monday. The deals will cover a wide range of goods from 50% off tech and video games to 30% off holiday decor to 40% off select apparel.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
loading...

Executive Vice President Cara Sylvester says Cyber Monday is the perfect time to shop and save on thousands of must-have items. Target will also unveil new weeklong holiday deals every Sunday until December 24th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
loading...

Back this year for Circle Members is the 10% off on Target Gift Cards on December 7th and 8th. Last month the retailers announced price reductions on over 2,000 items for the holiday season and beyond. Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com

Joe Raedle, Getty Images
loading...
Brandon Bell, Getty Images
loading...
Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer

 

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: black friday, cyber monday, target, target stores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON