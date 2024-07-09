Week Three of the Summertime By George Concert Series

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After taking last week off for the Fourth of July holiday, Summertime By George is back this week.

The opening act is Kat Blue at 5:30 p.m. with the headliner the Shane Martin Band playing their "Songs of the South" Tribute to Alabama at 7:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Rotary Club spokesman Steve Bresnehan says both bands have played at Summertime By George multiple times and they are both crowd favorites.

He says a few weeks in to this year's concert series everything has been going smoothly.

The food vendors have been really good. I was walking around there two weeks ago when we had our last night out and there was tons of people, great food, and great activities for the kids. We're really pleased how our new idea of letting people purchase drinks and then enjoy them anywhere in the park, it's working out really really well.

Summertime By George runs the next six Wednesdays in a row with the last scheduled concert this year on August 14th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES