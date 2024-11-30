Starbuck Woman Hurt When Her Car Hit A Deer

BENSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt when she hit a deer with her SUV late Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:20 p.m. 52-year-old Sherri Schulz of Starbuck was gong north on Highway 29 in her SUV when she struck a deer.

Schulz was taken to the Benson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

