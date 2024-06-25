St. Cloud Subaru Donates $100K to Public Safety Foundation

ST. CLOUD ( WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation has received a big donation.

St. Cloud Subaru held a check presentation Tuesday with just over $101,000 being donated to the local non-profit through the annual Share the Love campaign.

General Manager Bobby Konnight says this is the second year in a row they have donated to the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.

Last year's donation was just over $71,000. He says next year's campaign will also benefit the foundation, which helps fund the St. Cloud COP House.

Get our free mobile app

This was the 16th annual Share the Love campaign which from November 20th through January 4th every vehicle sold meant a $400 donation to charity.

READ RELATED ARTICLES